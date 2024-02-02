Lawmakers Mull Proposal on Child Tax Credit of $600/Yr

State lawmakers are pondering a measure that — if enacted — would create a state child tax credit that would provide an annual payment of up to six hundred dollars per year.

The measure, which was introduced yesterday, reportedly would apply to all parents with children under the age of 18.

Lawmakers say the vast majority of funding would go to the lowest 80 percent of taxpayers. Officials say qualifying residents earning $25,000 per year or less would receive six hundred dollars per child each year.