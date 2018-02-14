Salina, KS

Lawmakers Consider Swatting Bill

February 14, 2018

The mother of a man shot and killed by Wichita police is showing her support for a so-called “swatting bill.”

Lisa Finch was in Topeka yesterday to speak to a legislative committee with the hope of advancing the proposal.

Her son, 28-year-old Andrew Finch, was shot and killed in December by a Wichita police officer who had responded to a fake report about a kidnapping and shooting.

Under the proposal, anyone who makes a fake emergency call that results in injury or death would face a high-level felony charge.

