The COVID-19 fraud trial of a former Kansas lawmaker is underway in Wichita.

A jury is seated in the trial of former State Representative Michael Capps.

Prosecutors say Capps lied about the number of employees, average monthly payroll and gross revenues for two businesses and a foundation when he applied for government COVID-19 aid.

Capps faces more than 200 years in prison and nearly 10-million-dollars in fines if he is convicted.