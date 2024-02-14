Law Enforcement Track Down Nike Shoplifters

A traffic stop on I-135 leads to the arrest of two men for stealing Nike gear.

According to Salina Police Capt. Jim Feldman,Tuesday afternoon around 2:15pm, officers responded to a call sent out by employees at Dick’s Sporting Goods on S. 9th Street who were reporting a theft. Staff said that minutes earlier, 2 men had left the store without paying for numerous Nike clothing items.

Forty two-year-old Demarcus Hoover of Wichita and 35-year-old Manuel Moya of Maize, allegedly stole merchandise from the store. It was determined one of the men had distracted an employee by asking a question while the other suspect pushed out a cart containing the stolen goods.

Just before the suspect description had been sent out to local units, a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Honda Accord with an expired Tennessee tag on I-135. Officials searched the vehicle to find the stolen clothing, along with a pressure washer, several necklaces, and a chess set which were confirmed by employees to be from Walmart.

Both men were booked on felony theft charges, and the total theft was valued at $1,274.