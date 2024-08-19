Law Enforcement Mobilizing

Summer is ending, but there’s no end in sight to law enforcement’s crackdown on impaired driving.

In the days leading up to Labor Day Kansas law enforcement will be doing all they can to keep the roads safe from impaired drivers. Drivers are advised that from August 17 through Labor Day, September 2nd, extra officers will be on patrol across Kansas specifically looking for impaired drivers as part of the “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose” effort.

Alcohol is the main impairing substance people think of while driving, but illegal recreational drugs, such as marijuana, are just as dangerous. Driving high and or drunk can still lead to a DUI, or worse.

According to Kansas Department of Transportation, 67 people died in 2023 crashes involving an alcohol impaired driver in our state. While this was a decrease from 95 deaths in 2022, persons sustaining serious injuries in alcohol-related crashes increased last year. Officials say one person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 52 minutes in the United States.

Those convicted of impaired driving will face stiff penalties, hefty financial consequences and time in jail. Take charge and don’t allow this to happen – designate a sober driver, use rideshare, take public transportation or stay home.

Always wear your seat belt it’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Every trip, every time.

For more information about drug impaired driving, visit https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/safety-topics/drug-impaired-driving#3796.