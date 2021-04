LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced today that freshman guard Latrell Jossell will enter the transfer portal. Jossell played in 10 games for Kansas in 2020-21.

“Latrell and I visited the last few days and he made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” said Self. “Latrell is very popular with our staff and teammates and we all wish him the best at his next stop. He’ll do great.”