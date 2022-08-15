Salina, KS

Now: 97 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 104 ° | Lo: 73 °

Latest Library Exhibit Features Familiar Faces

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2022

Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 will host art from some familiar faces.

According to the organization, various pieces of art created by library staff members are on display now through Sept. 4th. A reception will be held at Gallery 708 on Sept. 2ndfrom 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit features photography, quilting, watercolor & acrylic pieces and more.

The pride in the local beauty of the area and the desire to articulate and share that beauty is a common thread for all of the library staff artists. Many of the artists are natives of Salina or Kansas, and many graduated from local universities or taught in local schools (some for more than 30 years). The passion for the beauty that can be found around Salina comes through in the work currently displayed in Gallery 708. The main themes of much of the displayed work include the great outdoors, animals and nature.

Gallery 708 is located near the south entrance of Salina Public Library. The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Marcus Petty at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 206, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Latest Library Exhibit Features Fam...

Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 will host art from some familiar faces. According to the or...

August 15, 2022 Comments

Saline Co. Teen Arrested in Stolen ...

Kansas News

August 15, 2022

Bike Thief Caught

Kansas News

August 15, 2022

2 Arrested for Theft, Damage to Pro...

Kansas News

August 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline Co. Teen Arrested ...
August 15, 2022Comments
Bike Thief Caught
August 15, 2022Comments
2 Arrested for Theft, Dam...
August 15, 2022Comments
Saint Francis Sues Former...
August 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra