Latest Library Exhibit Features Familiar Faces

Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 will host art from some familiar faces.

According to the organization, various pieces of art created by library staff members are on display now through Sept. 4th. A reception will be held at Gallery 708 on Sept. 2ndfrom 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The exhibit features photography, quilting, watercolor & acrylic pieces and more.

The pride in the local beauty of the area and the desire to articulate and share that beauty is a common thread for all of the library staff artists. Many of the artists are natives of Salina or Kansas, and many graduated from local universities or taught in local schools (some for more than 30 years). The passion for the beauty that can be found around Salina comes through in the work currently displayed in Gallery 708. The main themes of much of the displayed work include the great outdoors, animals and nature.

Gallery 708 is located near the south entrance of Salina Public Library. The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on art exhibited at the library, please contact Marcus Petty at [email protected], (785) 825-4624, ext. 206, or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.