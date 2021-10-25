Late Season Severe Weather Possible

Late season severe weather is possible across a portion of the state, including Central Kansas, later in the day Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered severe thunderstorms are likely to develop in western Kansas after 5 pm Tuesday. Severe thunderstorms will then spread eastward, developing into a north to south line later in the evening.

The biggest threat for Central Kansas will be the the possibility of strong damaging wind.

By Wednesday there will no longer be the threat of severe storms, but strong north wind will develop later Wednesday into Thursday, and could be strong enough to blow around loose objects, as well as cause some minor tree damage.