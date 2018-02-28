Late Run Helps TCU Past K-State

FORT WORTH, Texas – TCU used a late 9-0 run keyed by a steal and layup by sophomore guard Desmond Bane to outlast Kansas State, 66-59, on an emotional Senior Night at Schollmaier Arena.

With the win, the Horned Frogs (21-9, 9-8 Big 12) ran their winning streak to four games and moved into a tie for fourth place with the Wildcats (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) with one regular season game to play.

The loss spoiled an impressive night by juniors Dean Wade and Barry Brown, Jr., who scored 41 of the team’s 59 points on a combined 17-of-24 shooting from the field. During a 12-minute stretch in the second half, Wade and Brown accounted for 16 consecutive points, as Wade went on to lead all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-14 field goals, while Brown added 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before fouling out with 43 seconds left.

With the Wildcats clinging to a 56-55 lead with less than two and half minutes to play, Bane ignited a 9-0 run with his steal of Brown and subsequent layup with 2:24 to play and was followed by a huge 3-point field goal by senior forward Vlad Brodziansky on a steal by junior guard Alex Robinson with 1:49 remaining. Bane hit four consecutive free throws in the last 90 seconds before redshirt freshman guard Cartier Diarra ended the drought with a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. In all, the Horned Frogs ended the game on an 11-3 run.

TCU was led by senior forward Kenrich Williams, who scored 16 points on 7-of-12 field goals to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, while Bane added 15 points.

The loss also marred an impressive defensive effort by the Wildcats, which held a Horned Frog offense that ranks among the nation’s Top 15 in six categories to 66 points on 44.2 percent (23-of-52) shooting, including 25.0 percent (5-of-20) from 3-point range.

K-State shot 47.1 percent (25-of-53) from the field and 44 percent (4-of-9) from beyond the arc in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State looked right at home on their first few possessions, connecting on 3-of-5 of their first shots from the field. Brown Jr. got the scoring started for the Wildcats behind a three-pointer and a jumper, as he accounted for five of the first seven K-State points, as K-State grabbed an early 7-5 lead.

TCU responded by rattling off a quick 7-0 run, behind the strength of four points in the paint, including a second-chance opportunity tipped in by junior guard JD Miller, as TCU took over at 12-7.

After the timeout, Brown went back to work for the Wildcats, hitting a jumper from the corner to score 7 of the first 13 points for the Wildcats just eight minutes into the game. TCU’s Kenrich Williams was able to respond with 7 points of his own, as TCU gained a 20-13 advantage with 12 minutes remaining in the half.

Playing from behind, the Wildcats put together a strong stretch in which they held TCU scoreless for over 2:30. With that stretch, Brown and Wade were able to bring the Wildcats within two points, as the duo accounted for 18 of their first 22 points, as K-State brought the score to 24-22 with 7:13 remaining.

In the final minutes of the first half, TCU was able to draw a slim 33-29 lead to go into the break. The Wildcats shot 48.1 percent from the floor in the first half, as Wade led the team with 11 points and Brown scored 10 as the duo accounted for 21 of the team’s 29 points at halftime. Defensively, K-State forced TCU into 10 turnovers in the half, including six Wildcats that recorded a single steal.

For the Horned Frogs, the team was led by Williams who had 9 points on 4-of-9 shooting in the first half. TCU as a team, shot 54.1 percent (15-of-24) from the field and grabbed 16 rebounds in the first half. Coming into Tuesday’s contest, TCU was 19-2 when leading going into the break.

After the break, the Wildcats wasted no time to regain the lead, scoring on three of their first five shots in the second half, to take the lead at 36-35 with 17:36 left in the game. The second half lead was the first time since the Wildcats led 7-5 with 16:36 remaining in the first half.

The second-half scoring came from two familiar faces for the Wildcats, as Wade and Brown continued to score efficiently in the second half. Starting at the 18:03 mark in the second half, Brown and Wade scored 16 consecutive points for the Wildcats, until sophomore forward Makol Mawien scored a layup at the 6:38 mark. Between Wade and Brown, the two-shot 70.8 percent (17-of-24) in the game and scored 41 of the team’s 59 total points.

With four minutes remaining and K-State possessing a 57-56 lead, neither team would score again until TCU’s Desmond Bane scored on a layup with 2:24 remaining.

TCU would go on to score seven consecutive points after Bain’s layup to gain a 64-56 lead with only 47 seconds remaining. K-State was unable to overcome the late deficit, as the Wildcats fell to TCU, 66-59.

K-State shot 47.1 percent (25-of-53) from the field in the game and 44 percent (4-of-9) from beyond the arc. The Wildcats were led by Wade and Brown, as Wade led the game in scoring with 24 points, while Brown tallied 17 points.

TCU was led by Williams, who scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, as the Horned Frogs shot 44.2 (23-of-52) from the floor. TCU also had a boost from their bench, as they outscored the K-State bench, 17-4.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dean Wade – Wade scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-14 from the floor and 5 rebounds, registering his 14th career 20-point game this season, including his 10th this season.

STAT OF THE GAME

41 – The junior duo of Barry Brown, Jr. and Dean Wade accounted for 41 of the Wildcats’ 59 points on Tuesday night, as the duo combined to shoot 17-of-24 from the field. Brown and Wade put in a stretch of 16 consecutive points for the Wildcats in the second half.