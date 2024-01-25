Late Run Carries 23/18 Iowa State Past K-State, 78-67

AMES, Iowa – No. 23/18 Iowa State used a 13-1 run with 4:09 remaining in a tie game to power past Kansas State and remain unbeaten at home with a 78-67 victory on Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd of 14,267 fans at Hilton Coliseum.

K-State (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) never led in the contest but rallied back from a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game on 5 occasions, including 61-all with 4:52 to play before the pivotal 13-1 run by Iowa State (15-4, 4-2 Big 12). The Cyclones are now a perfect 12-0 at Hilton Coliseum.

Nine different Wildcats scored in the game, including 19 from the bench, while juniors Arthur Kaluma (16 points) and Cam Carter (12 points) each registered double figures.

*More to come*