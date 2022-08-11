Late rally pushes Royals past White Sox

A four-run 8th inning pushed the Kansas City Royals past the Chicago White Sox 8-3 last night.

Kris Bubic fell one out shy of qualifying for his fifth straight quality start, but allowed 3 runs or fewer for the eight straight start since July 2, a stretch in which he owns a 3.04 ERA (16 ER in 47.1 IP). He’s recorded 40 strikeouts and 19 walks during this 8-start stretch, and the Royals have won 3 of his last 4.

MJ Melendez hit the go-ahead solo home run off Jake Diekman in the 7th inning, the 14th homer of his rookie season and his fourth through the first seven games of this home stand, in which he has 11 RBI.

The White Sox starter Johnny Cueto, a former Royal and 2015 World Series Champion, recorded his eighth consecutive quality start since June 28, a stretch in which he owns a 2.67 ERA (16 ER in 54.0 IP) to mark the 4th-longest run of quality starts in his career, trailing an 11-start stretch in 2011, 10 consecutive starts from 2013-14 and a 9-start stretch in 2016.

The Royals and White Sox will finish their four-game series Thursday afternoon with a 1:10 PM first pitch. Radio coverage begins at 12:30 on 1150 KSAL.