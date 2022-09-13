Late Nights and Big Fights

At approximately 2:30am on September 13th officers were called to a possible battery situation in the 1400 block of Derby.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that a group of individuals who work together went out to a local bar for drinks. After some time they went to Dante Peet’s home for an after party in the 1400 block of Derby.

An individual in the group started arguing with another subject and Peet, a 26-year-old Salina man. Dorothy Gould, a 23-year-old female from Salina entered the room and found the 23-year-old white male suspect punching Peet. The suspect then shoved Peet and they both fell through a 3ft x 5ft living room window.

The suspect then came back into the house through the front door. Gould yelled for him to leave but instead he proceeded to punch Gould multiple times in the face. Hayley Mills a 26-year-old from Salina tried to break up the altercation but was also punched in the face.

Peet suffers from a bloody lip and bruising on the side of his face as well as cuts from the glass, including a piece of glass stuck in his right calf but he refused medical transportation.

Gould has some redness on her check and Mills suffers from no visible injuries.

The window, belonging to landlord Michael Cooper, a 62-year-old from Salina, is valued at $600.