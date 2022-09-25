Late heroics push Women’s Soccer past Tabor 3-2

HILLSBORO – A goal with 33 seconds left proved to be the match winner as the Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team beat the Tabor Bluejays 3-2 on Saturday at Joel H. Wiens Stadium.

It was a brace for Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), who netted the first goal and the match winner for the Coyotes.

Precious Nwosu (SO/Goleta, Calif.) scored the second goal for the Coyotes, which gave Wesleyan a brief 2-1 lead before Tabor tied it.

Deaver’s first came in the first minute of the match. A turnover by Tabor gave the ball to the Coyotes along the left sideline. Deaver took possession dribbled toward the center of the pitch and shot from 31 yards out, top shelf to put the Coyotes up 1-0.

Tabor tied in the 11th minute, and the deadlock would remain until the 68th minute.

Nwosu gave the Coyotes the lead, converting a shot inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from Alison Magni (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.) from deep on the left side.

Tabor tied it again in the 80th minute.

Then came Deaver’s heroics.

Wesleyan gained possession as the seconds of the final minute ticked down. Deaver ended up with it again, after avoiding a Tabor defender, she sprinted down the left side and shot from 12 yards out and snuck it inside the near post for the winner.

Deaver had six shots to lead Wesleyan to a 15-12 advantage in shots in the match.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, hosting Sterling at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.