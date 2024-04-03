Late charge sends Coyotes past Sterling 10-1

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan Baseball scored eight of its 10 runs over the final four innings as the Coyotes pulled away for a 10-1 win over the Sterling College Warriors on Tuesday.

The win was the 14th in a row for the Coyotes who improved to 25-7 overall and 18-4 in the KCAC with the win.

The Coyotes were on the board first in the third as Adrian Villalobos led off the inning with a single and later scored on Kendall Foster’s double. After Jarrett Gable singled, Cruz Oxford drove in Foster with a single to put the Coyotes up 2-0.

Neither team scored until the sixth when the Coyotes put two on the board. Oxford led off with a double, followed by a walk to Tyler Favretto . Reece Bishop drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and the second run of the inning scored when Alex Garcia reached on an error.

Sterling got its lone run of the game in the bottom of the frame.

Bishop drove in Wesleyan’s only run of the seventh, bringing home Foster who led off the inning with a single.

The Coyotes blew it open in the eighth. Villalobos and Garcia singled to lead off the inning and Jacob Williamson walked to load the bases. Two batters later Gable unloaded the bases with a 3-run double. Oxford followed with a single and Favretto drove in the fourth run of the frame with a single.

Williamson reached on an error in the top of the ninth and ended up scoring on the play to put the Coyotes up 10-1.

Thalen Wright picked up the win to improve to 3-1 on the season, going five and two-thirds allowing one unearned run on five hits with four strikeouts. Ritter Steinmann , KT Gearlds and Ryan Sandoval all saw work out of the pen.

Gable and Oxford had three hits each for the Coyotes, while Foster and Villalobos had two each.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, hosting Central Christian College of Kansas Tigers at 5 p.m. at Dean Evans Stadium ahead of a weekend series with Saint Mary.