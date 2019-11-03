Last-second Field Goal Lifts Chiefs to Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 26-23, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning, 44-yard field goal as time expired.

Tied at 23 points apiece, Chiefs’ quarterback Matt Moore led Kansas City on a five-play, 19-yard drive in the game’s closing seconds to set up Butker’s field goal, which ended a wild, back-and-forth game that included multiple lead changes as Kansas City moved to 6-3 on the year.

Moore finished the game with 275 passing yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to his first victory as a starting quarterback on the campaign.

Both teams were locked in a defensive battle early, combining for just 20 points through the first half of action. The Chiefs were responsible for the first score of the afternoon, as Moore slung a 40-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who reached out to grab his fourth touchdown of the season.

The explosive Hill – who has covered at least 40 yards on three of his four touchdowns this year – finished the game with a season-high 140 yards.

The Vikings responded with a scoring drive of their own a possession later, marching 75 yards on 12 plays as quarterback Kirk Cousins found wide receiver Bisi Johnson for a 4-yard touchdown to knot things up.

Each team tallied a field goal prior to halftime, carrying the tie into the break, before Cousins connected with tailback Ameer Abdullah on a 16-yard touchdown to push Minnesota ahead early in the third quarter.

‘The Vikings missed the extra point on that touchdown, however, which allowed the Chiefs to re-take the lead following a 91-yard touchdown scamper by tailback Damien Williams.

Williams’ scoring run tied Chiefs’ legend Jamaal Charles for the longest touchdown rush in franchise history and marked the longest by any player in the NFL this season.

Minnesota tallied the fourth lead-change of the game early in the final quarter of play, as Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph on a 3-yard score, but Kansas City wasn’t done. Moore found Hill for multiple gains of double-digit yardage two drives later, setting up a 54-yard, game-tying field goal by Butker with just over two minutes left.

It matched the longest field goal of Butker’s young career.

The Chiefs’ defense didn’t allow the Vikings to get anything going on their next possession, setting up, Kansas City’s final drive and Butker’s game-winner.

It marked a fitting end to a thrilling game as the Chiefs sent the Arrowhead faithful home with a win.

The Chiefs return to action next Sunday as they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans.