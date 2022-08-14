Salina, KS

Last Regular Swim of the Season

Todd PittengerAugust 14, 2022

It’s a sure sign summer is nearly over. With school back in session, this weekend was the final weekend of the season at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

The regular swim season at the water park ended on a hot, sunny day. After closing Sunday, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening for a final year-end special event.

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

  • Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
  • Owners are limited to two dogs each.
  • Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
  • Dogs need proof of vaccination.
  • Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
  • Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
  • Owners must clean up after their dogs.
  • No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

