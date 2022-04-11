Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 47 °

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit of School Year Opens

Todd PittengerApril 11, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan will host its final art and design exhibit of 2021-22 beginning this week, when the Senior Showcase and Student Display kicks off. Admission is free.

According to the school, the showcase portion of the exhibit will focus on the work of four seniors – Emily Monson, Ryann Kats, Tanner Dauner and Laurie Moravec – across art and design. Other students in the art and design disciplines will see their work featured across the hallways and lobby in Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

The presentation caps off a year of showcases held across numerous mediums.

“It’s been a great year of exhibits,” said Lori Wright, chair of the department of Art and Design. “As always, it’s one of our greatest joys to display the work of our seniors and reveal what they’ve accomplished. Our seniors are four distinguished students, all of whom are members of Alpha Chi honor society, and there is a great deal of other talent in the Art and Design department as well. We hope the KWU community will come out and support the efforts of all of these students.”

An artist reception will be held Sunday, May 1, beginning at 3 p.m.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit of School ...

Kansas Wesleyan will host its final art and design exhibit of 2021-22 beginning this week, when the ...

April 11, 2022 Comments

Postcard Mailed in 1945 Discovered;...

Top News

April 11, 2022

Bethany Gets $25,000 Gift

Top News

April 11, 2022

Spruce-Up Salina Coming Soon

Kansas News

April 11, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Last KWU Gallery Exhibit ...
April 11, 2022Comments
Spruce-Up Salina Coming S...
April 11, 2022Comments
Alleged Attempt to Flee P...
April 11, 2022Comments
A gun and a video game controller are stolen from a Salina home.
Two Connected Burglaries ...
April 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra