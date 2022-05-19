It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina USD 305 students. It’s the last day of school.
Students are making summer plans with friends Salina USD 305 Schools as the 2021-2022 academic school year wraps up.
The free summer lunch program begins at the end of the month. Free Summer Food Programs begin May 31st and runs through July 1st at seven locations:
|BUILDING
|ADDRESS
|TIME
|Central High
|650 E. Crawford
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|South High
|730 E. Magnolia
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Cottonwood Elementary
|215 S. Phillips
|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Schilling Elementary
|3121 Canterbury
|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Sunset Elementary
|1510 W. Republic
|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Salina Fieldhouse
|140 N. 5th Street
|12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Heartland Early Education
|700 Jupiter
|12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|BUILDING
|ADDRESS
|TIME
|Central HIgh
|650 E. Crawford
|7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
|South High
|730 E. Magnolia
|7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
|Cottonwood Elementary
|215 S. Phillips
|7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
|Sunset Elementary
|1510 W. Republic
|7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
Opening day for the summer swim season begins Saturday, May 28th at 12:30pm at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park.