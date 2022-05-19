Salina, KS

Last Day of School

Todd PittengerMay 19, 2022

It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina USD 305 students. It’s the last day of school.

Students are making summer plans with friends  Salina USD 305 Schools as the 2021-2022 academic school year wraps up.

The free summer lunch program begins at the end of the month. Free Summer Food Programs begin May 31st and runs through July 1st at seven locations:

 

BUILDINGADDRESSTIME
Central High650 E. Crawford11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
South High730 E. Magnolia11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Cottonwood Elementary215 S. Phillips12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Schilling Elementary3121 Canterbury12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Sunset Elementary1510 W. Republic12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Salina Fieldhouse140 N. 5th Street12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Heartland Early Education700 Jupiter12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Breakfast Locations
BUILDINGADDRESSTIME
Central HIgh650 E. Crawford7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
South High730 E. Magnolia7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
Cottonwood Elementary215 S. Phillips7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
Sunset Elementary1510 W. Republic7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

 

Opening day for the summer swim season begins Saturday, May 28th at 12:30pm at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park.

 

 

 

 

 

