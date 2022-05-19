It’s the most anticipated day of school for many Salina USD 305 students. It’s the last day of school.

Students are making summer plans with friends Salina USD 305 Schools as the 2021-2022 academic school year wraps up.

The free summer lunch program begins at the end of the month. Free Summer Food Programs begin May 31st and runs through July 1st at seven locations:

BUILDING ADDRESS TIME Central High 650 E. Crawford 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. South High 730 E. Magnolia 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Cottonwood Elementary 215 S. Phillips 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Schilling Elementary 3121 Canterbury 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunset Elementary 1510 W. Republic 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Salina Fieldhouse 140 N. 5th Street 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Heartland Early Education 700 Jupiter 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast Locations BUILDING ADDRESS TIME Central HIgh 650 E. Crawford 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. South High 730 E. Magnolia 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Cottonwood Elementary 215 S. Phillips 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Sunset Elementary 1510 W. Republic 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Opening day for the summer swim season begins Saturday, May 28th at 12:30pm at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park.