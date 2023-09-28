Last Chance to See Fire Exhibit

There are just a few weeks remaining to see the Smoky Hill Museum’s exhibit, Fire: Embers of Discovery.

According to the museum, in this exhibit, you will encounter major fires in our Nation’s history as well as stories from Salina’s past. These fires helped shape our understanding of fire and what it takes to keep us safe from its terrible destruction.

Have you heard of the Sad Yule or the Great Chicago Fire? Do you know the fiery history of the local H.D. Lee buildings? What about the huge prairie fire that left a path of destruction in Saline County in 1982? These stories and many more are awaiting you at the Smoky Hill Museum.

You won’t want to miss this exhibit. The last day to see Fire: Embers of Discovery is October 21, 2021.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 11-5, Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.