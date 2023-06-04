Last Chance For Advance Wristbands

The last chance to save a little money by purchasing a Smoky Hill River Festival wrist band in advance is quickly approaching. Advance wrist band sales for the 47th Smoky Hill River Festival officially began May 1st and continue through Tuesday, June 6th.

Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ,$15 in advance, $20 at the gate. Wristbands are available in many local locations and regional cities. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at: https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/

Daily wristbands will be available at the gate for a cost of $10.

Children 11 and under get in free.

Scheduled for Thursday to Sunday, June 8-11 in Oakdale Park, River Festival 2023 will celebrate this unique and beloved arts festival.

General Festival hours are Thursday, June 9, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 12, from 10 am to 5 pm.