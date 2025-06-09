Last Chance For Advance Wristbands

The last chance to save a little money by purchasing a Smoky Hill River Festival wrist band in advance is quickly approaching. Advance wrist band sales for the 49th Smoky Hill River Festival officially began May 1st and continue through Tuesday, June 10th.
Admission to the River Festival is by weekend wristband ,$15 in advance, $20 at the gate.
Daily wristbands will be available at the gate for a cost of $10.
Children 11 and under get in free.
Advance wristband sales run until Tuesday, June 10th at the close of business or 12 midnight at each location. Wristbands are available in many local locations and regional cities. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at: https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/
Festival gates will open at 4 pm on Thursday, June 12, with 35 food booths, an art patron party, and the 40th Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music will start at 5:45 with a special guest who has been invited to perform.
General Festival hours are Thursday, June 12, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 15, from 10 am to 5 pm.