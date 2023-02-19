Laser Therapy Open House Planned

A free event to educate about laser therapy is planned in Salina.

Kansas Physical Therapy Partners (KPTP) will hold an open house on Monday, February 27th in their clinic at 405 E. Iron in Salina with free trial treatments of our LightForce Laser.

According to the organization, patients who are suffering from acute or chronic pain of all types, including neck and back pain, plantar fasciitis, arthritic joint pain, tendonitis, ligament sprains or muscle strains, and post-surgical pain may schedule a 15-minute trial between 1PM and 5PM

Deep Tissue Laser Therapy is used to treat pain and inflammation caused by acute and chronic conditions, as well as to aid in post-activity recovery. Treatments are fast, safe and painless, with most patients seeing results in 3 to 6 sessions. Laser Therapy is endorsed by several professional clinical organizations, including the World Health Organization, the American Physical Therapy Association, and the International Association for the Study of Pain. Over 3,000 research studies have been conducted in the field.

KPTP is proud to be one of the few practices in the North-Central Kansas region to offer this proven technology as an effective treatment option to our patients. Jordan Zuccarelli, owner and Physical Therapist says, “The best pain modalities are those which don’t just make us feel good, but which also improve the healing of the injured tissue. That’s what we get with an infrared laser. The results our patients have experienced for a variety of conditions have been like nothing I’ve seen from other pain modalities.”

One of our current patients who is undergoing Laser Therapy treatments, Sharolyn Wagner, says of her treatment, “The first treatment reduced my pain for several weeks. My neuropathy has decreased substantially. I have regained quite a bit of feeling and feel more surefooted.”

KPTP uses physical therapy techniques including manual therapy, exercise, and dry needling in conjunction with our Deep Tissue Laser to not only treat pain but also the underlying physiological causes of a patient’s problem.

To schedule your free 15-minute laser session with one of our Physical Therapists, call the clinic at 785-572-5787 or email [email protected].