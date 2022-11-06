Salina, KS

Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2022

It’s grown to the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory and is now the largest ever. According to the Kansas Lottery, Monday’s jackpot is estimated at $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929,100,000.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and red Powerball 20.

Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. It ties the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The previous longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.  The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Powerball’s previous world record for largest jackpot was set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1.$1.9 Billion (Est.)– Nov. 7, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

