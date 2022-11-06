Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever

It’s grown to the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory and is now the largest ever. According to the Kansas Lottery, Monday’s jackpot is estimated at $1.9 billion, with a cash option of $929,100,000.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, and red Powerball 20.

Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. It ties the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The previous longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Powerball’s previous world record for largest jackpot was set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1.$1.9 Billion (Est.)– Nov. 7, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO