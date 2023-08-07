Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Ever

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to the largest ever in the history of the multi-state lottery game.

With no grand prize winner on Friday, the Jackpot for the next drawing Tuesday is at an estimated $1.55 billion. That would make it the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history and the third-biggest in U.S. lottery history. The lump sum payment is estimated at $757.2 million cash.

It’s been almost four months since the last Mega Millions winner. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won April 18th.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023. One more, a new record prize. will soon be added to the mix.