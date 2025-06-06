Large Interstate 70 Drug Bust

What started as a traffic stop on Interstate 70 ended with one of the largest drug busts ever in Geary County.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, on June 1st and June 2nd, a coordinated multi-jurisdictional criminal enforcement effort was conducted along the I-70 corridor through Geary County. The operation was aimed at locating, identifying, and apprehending major criminals using I-70 as a trafficking corridor.

The operation brought together personnel from:

Geary County Sheriff’s Office

Junction City Police Department

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

On June 2nd a traffic stop was conducted on a commercial motor vehicle at mile marker 302 on I-70. During the stop a K9 unit from the Junction City Police Department was deployed. Approximately 3,280 pounds of marijuana and 260 pounds of cocaine were discovered hidden in the trailer. The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $4 million.

Following the discovery, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was notified and responded to assist with the investigation.

Two California men taken into custody. They are:

Yonas Tsegay, 33

Samson Haliab, 31

Both men are being held on $500,000 bonds each and the investigation is ongoing.

Photos via Geary County Sheriff Office