Large Grassfire Near Hays

Firefighters were battling a grassfire near Hays late Tuesday morning, and trying to keep it from moving into town.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman, a fire was burning just north of Hays moving south. Traffic along Interstate 70 was being rerouted because of zero visibility. Fire crews on scene were trying to stop the fire from spreading into parts of east Hays.

Hileman was reporting heavy traffic and urging caution. Ellis County Emergency Management was urging people to avoid interstate 70 as well as Commerce Parkway and the East side of Hays.

The Hays fire was one of several that were burning in Kansas on Tuesday. Others were burning in Southern Kansas in Sedgwick and Harper Counties.