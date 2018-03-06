Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 24 °

Large Grassfire Near Hays

Todd PittengerMarch 6, 2018

Firefighters were battling a grassfire near Hays late Tuesday morning, and trying to keep it from moving into town.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman, a fire was burning just north of Hays moving south. Traffic along Interstate 70 was being rerouted because of zero visibility. Fire crews on scene were trying to stop the fire from spreading into parts of east Hays.

Hileman was reporting heavy traffic and urging caution. Ellis County Emergency Management was urging people to avoid interstate 70 as well as Commerce Parkway and the East side of Hays.

The Hays fire was one of several that were burning in Kansas on Tuesday. Others were burning in Southern Kansas in Sedgwick and Harper Counties.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Injured Woman Cited for DUI in Cras...

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after crashing her car into a tree. Police Captain...

March 6, 2018 Comments

Large Grassfire Near Hays

Top News

March 6, 2018

Documents Released in Evan Brewer C...

Kansas News

March 6, 2018

Theft from Salina Auto Lot

Kansas News

March 6, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injured Woman Cited for D...
March 6, 2018Comments
Documents Released in Eva...
March 6, 2018Comments
Theft from Salina Auto Lo...
March 6, 2018Comments
Abilene Teacher Placed on...
March 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH