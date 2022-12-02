Salina, KS

Large Fire Contained

Todd PittengerDecember 2, 2022

Firefighters were able to contain a large wind-whipped grass fire Thursday night just south of Salina.

According to Saline County, the fire broke out in the area of Magnolia and Simpson Road early in the evening.  At 8:00 strong wind was blowing the fire north/northeast towards Cloud Street. Citizens were urged to stay off Cloud Street to allow responders to deal with the fire and protect homes in the area.

By 9:00 the fire was under control. Firefighters remained on scene for mop up.

Dangerous fire conditions had been expected Thursday, and again Friday, due to south/southwest winds around 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

 

 

_ _ _

Photos by Melissa McCoy / Saline County

