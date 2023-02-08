Salina, KS

Large Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

Todd PittengerFebruary 8, 2023

A traffic stop along Interstate 70 in Dickinson County leads to a large drug bust.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at approximately 10:07 AM, a deputy stopped a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on the Interstate.  The deputy made contact with the driver, who was identified as 49-year-old Darren James Denter from Old Monroe, Missouri.

The deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana during the traffic stop which led to a search of the vehicle.

The search revealed:

  • 182 lbs of marijuana
  • 49 lbs of THC wax
  • 1000 Psilocybin Mushroom candy bars
  • 11 lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • 550 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes packaged for sale
  • 128 pre-packaged four gram marijuana packages

The estimated street value is over $500,000.

Denter was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute certain hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia are being requested.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to talk to their children about accepting and consuming anything they don’t know the origin of as items such as chocolate bars and candy can be laced with illegal and harmful substances.

 

 

_ _ _

Photos via Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

