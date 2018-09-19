Laptop Stolen From Salina Home

A laptop was taken from a north Salina home on a Tuesday morning burglary.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary happened sometime between 7:45 a.m. and noon on Tuesday at 125 N. Front St.

The victim, left for work and returned home to find that the back door had been broken in to, causing $150 of damage.

A laptop computer was stolen from the property. It is unclear what brand the laptop is, but there is a black and white sticker on the computer that reads “Amp Life.”

The victim says that the computer is valued at $1,000.