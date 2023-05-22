Lansing Woman Finds Festival Medallion

It took a woman from Lansing just 8 clues and 3 days to find the Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion.

Sheri Chase Jones found the Medallion at around 10:30 Sunday morning. It was a small bottle with a note in it, dangling from a storm grate in the downtown alley behind Ad Astra Books and Coffee.

Chase Jones tells KSAL News after getting off work Friday she traveled to spend the weekend hunting for the Medallion with her son, who lives in Salina. She said the very first clue led her to the area of Santa Fe and Ash, the area where she eventually found her treasure.

Chase Jones has been a participant in the quest dating, back to 2012. Even after she moved to Lansing in 2016 she continued to participate.

Chase Jones receives:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 8 th

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

Here were the 8 clues:

1. A measuring cluster.