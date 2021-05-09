Langston Hughes Novel to be Discussed

A Langston Hughes novel will be the topic of discussion at the next virtual book club event at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

According to the organization, the next virtual book club will meet this week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, join online or by phone.

The May book selection is “Not Without Laughter” by Langston Hughes. This novel is essentially a “coming of age” story of a young African American boy growing up in a small Kansas town during the years preceding World War I.

You can join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy café or living room with a glass of wine, even if you have not read the book.

MEETING OPTIONS: