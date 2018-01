The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that was stolen while parked at an area business.

According to Captain Jim Hughes, someone stole a 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass from the lot at Lang Diesel, 144 W. Farrelly Road, sometime between Sunday morning at 11am and Monday at 7:30am.

Deputies say the gray, 4-door car is owned by an employee and is valued at $1,000.

The vehicle also has red tape on one of the taillights and Kansas tag: 255 DWX.