Landscape Bed Renovation Begins

A landscape bed renovation project is underway in south Salina.

According to the City of Salina, construction began Wednesday on the landscape beds at intersections along S. Ninth Street, starting at Schilling Road and extending north to Otto Avenue.

While crews are on site, northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. In addition, the double turn lanes at Schilling Road, Belmont Boulevard, and Magnolia Road will be reduced to a single turn lane.

Appropriate barriers will be in place to ensure the safety of workers. Motorists may experience minor delays and are encouraged to plan ahead or use alternate routes.

Work is expected to continue for several weeks, weather permitting.