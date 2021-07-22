BREAKING NEWS

Landing Gear Collapsed, Pilot Okay

KSAL StaffJuly 22, 2021
Contamination was left behind when the Air Force vacated the former Schilling Air Force Base, which is now the Salina Airport Industrial Area

No one was hurt after a portion of landing gear on a twin engine plane collapsed on landing at Salina Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Executive Director of the Airport Authority Tim Rogers tells KSAL News that the right main landing gear on the Beech Barron collapsed as the the plane touched down around 1pm Thursday.

Salina Airpot and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the crash site. The Kansas Highway Patrol has completed a preliminary accident investigation.

The KHP’s report will be provided to the FAA and NTSB. The FAA and NTSB have authorized the recovery of the aircraft by the Salina Airport’s Schilling Aviation Services.

The Airport’s 12,300 ft. runway will be reopened later this afternoon.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Contamination was left behind when the Air Force vacated the former Schilling Air Force Base, which is now the Salina Airport Industrial Area Top News

Landing Gear Collapsed, Pilot Okay

No one was hurt after a portion of landing gear on a twin engine plane collapsed on landing at Salin...

July 22, 2021 Comments

VIDEO: Gasline Rupture Creates Larg...

Top News

July 22, 2021

Salina Man is Lottery Promotion Fin...

Kansas News

July 22, 2021

Teen Targeted in Drive-by with BBs

Kansas News

July 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man is Lottery Pro...
July 22, 2021Comments
Teen Targeted in Drive-by...
July 22, 2021Comments
Farm Tools Stolen
July 22, 2021Comments
Salina Man Killed Fleeing...
July 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices