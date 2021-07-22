Landing Gear Collapsed, Pilot Okay

No one was hurt after a portion of landing gear on a twin engine plane collapsed on landing at Salina Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

Executive Director of the Airport Authority Tim Rogers tells KSAL News that the right main landing gear on the Beech Barron collapsed as the the plane touched down around 1pm Thursday.

Salina Airpot and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the crash site. The Kansas Highway Patrol has completed a preliminary accident investigation.

The KHP’s report will be provided to the FAA and NTSB. The FAA and NTSB have authorized the recovery of the aircraft by the Salina Airport’s Schilling Aviation Services.

The Airport’s 12,300 ft. runway will be reopened later this afternoon.