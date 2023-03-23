Landfill Recycling Discussion Planned

The City of Salina is currently developing a strategic plan to divert waste from the landfill via Reduce, Reuse and Recycle possibilities to enhance our commitment to protecting the environment and advance sustainability in Saline County.

According to the City, the planning process for this strategic plan included an informal online survey to provide Saline County residents and business owners the opportunity to provide input on the priorities and initiatives that may be included in the plan.

The City of Salina’s Public Works Department along with SCS Engineers will be hosting an informal Open House:

Wednesday March 29 th

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

308 W. Elm Street (northeast corner of Elm & Ninth Streets) Salina Public Library’s McKenzie Center



They encourage Saline County citizens and business owners to attend the open house to see the results of the survey, ask questions about the results and discuss the possibilities of the strategic plan going forward.