Lance Leipold Announces Staff Promotions for Zebrowski, Peterson

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold announced Thursday that Jim Zebrowski has been elevated to Co-Offensive Coordinator and Jordan Peterson has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator.



“Both Jim Zebrowski and Jordan Peterson have been vital to the Kansas football program and will continue to elevate us in their new roles,” Leipold said. “In working with both of them, their relationship building, coaching ability and commitment to Kansas football is extremely strong.”



Zebrowski joined the Jayhawks in 2021 and has served as the Kansas quarterbacks coach since. In his role, Zebrowski has mentored quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean to breakout campaigns, leading to Zebrowski’s nomination for the Broyles Award in 2023 – awarded to the best assistant coach in college football.

Zebrowski’s leadership helped Bean step into the starting role in 2023, and led Kansas to a signature victory over No. 6 Oklahoma and road wins at Iowa State and Cincinnati this season. Kansas’ offense passed for 2,672 yards this season along with 18 touchdowns and a 163.2 passing efficiency, which ranks second in the Big 12 Conference.

In 2022, Zebrowski mentored Daniels to a breakout campaign and Second Team All-Big 12 honors. During the season, Daniels threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns on 152-of-230 with a total QBR of 90.0, which led all of college football in 2022. In the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Daniels went 37-of-55 for 544 yards, setting the school record for passing yards in a single game. Daniels’ six passing touchdowns also set a Liberty Bowl record. Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year entering the 2023 season.

Both Bean and Daniels rank in the top-five in passing touchdowns in KU school history, along with ranking in the top-10 in school history in career passing yards.

Zebrowski served as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007-09. Over his tenure, the Warhawks went 42-3 and advanced to the Division III title game every year, winning it twice. Zebrowski was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year and the FootballScoop.com Division III Coordinator of the Year in 2009. Zebrowski also served on Leipold’s staff at Buffalo from 2017-2020.

Peterson joined Kansas in 2020 and most recently served as the defensive backs coach/defensive pass game coordinator in 2023. In each of the last two seasons, Peterson has mentored cornerback Cobee Bryant to First Team All-Big 12 honors, becoming just the second Jayhawk cornerback in school history to be named First Team All-Conference.

In 2023, Kansas has allowed just 13 touchdowns through the air, which are the fewest since 2000. Kansas’ defense has also allowed just 25.8 points per game this season, which are the fewest by a Jayhawk defense since 2007.

Peterson has coached the duo of Bryant and cornerback Mello Dotson to seven interceptions this season, the most by a KU duo since 2007. Dotson returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns, which came in back-to-back games, becoming the first Jayhawk in school history to record interception return touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Kansas finished the 2023 regular season with an 8-4 record (5-4 Big 12), which is the best finish since 2008. The Jayhawks have now reached bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons for just the second time in program history.