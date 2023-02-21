LaMyah Ricks earns KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week honor

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s LaMyah Ricks (JR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts for the Coyotes last week. The KCAC player of the week program is selected by conference sports information directors and is presented by Equity Bank.

KWU picked up a pair of key victories in the final week of the regular season, beating Tabor 62-61 and York 70-34, to secure the No. 3 seed in the KCAC Tournament.

Ricks did a great job on defense during the week, as the Coyotes went 2-0. She averaged 2.5 steals, but more importantly played stellar defense in both games, holding Tabor’s guards to limited chances and disrupting play all over the place. She had three steals in the game against the Bluejays. She was also a huge component of KWU’s big win over York, as the Coyotes held the Panthers to their lowest point total of the season.

KWU is 19-9 on the season and finished with a 17-5 record in the KCAC, and host Ottawa on Thursday at Mabee Arena in the KCAC Quartefinals.