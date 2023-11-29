Lakewood to Host Robotics Competition

A Salina school is hosting a robotics completion this weekend. Lakewood Middle School is hosting the 15-team competition all day Saturday.

According to USD 305, The 2023-2024 season shines a spotlight on the role STEM plays in the arts and empowering young people to design and build a world of endless possibilities. Students received the competition mission at the beginning of the school year and have been working since toward that goal.

The competition is two parts. Part One is the field of play. Part Two is Judging of Innovation Designs and Team Work . Teams are judged on their robot design, an Innovation Project, the FIRST core values, and the actual coding of the robots to complete missions.

The 18-student Lakewood team asked community members to offer background advice on different disabilities. The students are designing ways to improve interaction with different forms of art.

One student team went to Hanger Clinic and learned about prosthetics. The other is working on an armband that will allow deaf people more access to music appreciation.

Saturday’s competition is the only time the team will be able to challenge other teams for the regional award. This is the first year there is a slot for a Kansas winner to compete at nationals in Washington DC.