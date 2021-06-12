Lady Trooper Honored

Fort Riley is honoring a woman as the 2021 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Distinguished Trooper. Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims II announced awarded the honor to Mary Sue Moore.

According to the Army, The Distinguished Trooper Award is the most prestigious award that can be bestowed on a private citizen by the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. During the event, Sims and Division Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris presented Moore an engraved Distinguished Trooper coin, lapel pin, and certificate. Moore also received a distinctive red jacket with 1st Infantry Division logo, which she will be entitled to wear at future events.

Throughout the past 30 years, Moore played a pivotal role in the Lady Troopers, an organization liaising between the military and civilian communities, serving three terms as President and working canteen events during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. She currently serves as Secretary for the Armed Forces Community Foundation, Fort Riley Association of the United States Army Chapter Secretary, and was a founding member of the Central Kansas Military Community Foundation in 2004. She is also a member of the Junction City Military Affairs Council, working frequently with the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley. For 16 years, she helped plan and volunteered for annual Retiree Appreciation Days. Additionally, Moore ghost wrote four Ghosts of Fort Riley books and annually volunteers as a storyteller during Fort Riley Ghost Tours.

Moore’s efforts in these positions helped support the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Soldiers, families, and the local community for more than three decades. Her work helped provide support and assistance to 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Soldiers and their families, as well as military retirees and Department of Defense civilian employees.