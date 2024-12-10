Lady Trojans Erase 17 Point Deficit in the 2nd Half; Cowboys Cruise in 71-43 Win Over SES

pictured is Jackson Green, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

SES 47 ABILENE COWGIRLS 42

ABILENE: The SES Lady Trojans outscored Abilene 38-16 in the second half and overcame a 17 point deficit at halftime for their first victory of the season. SES took the lead in the game for the first time with 1:48 to play in the game on a basket by Regan Duran and wouldn’t trail the rest of the way.

Abilene led 7-5 at the end of the 1st quarter and then took control of the game in the 2nd quarter. The Cowgirls outscored SES 19-4 in the 3rd quarter and led 26-9 at halftime. The Lady Trojans struggled from the floor and at the line in the first half. SES was just 1-9 at the stripe in the opening half.

The Lady Trojans got back into the game with both their offense and their defense. SES used full court pressure in the 2nd half and forced 10 turnovers. They scored 29 more points in the 2nd half and they connected on 12-14 free throws to seal the game in the 4th quarter.

Abilene fell to 0-2 on the season and lost their 31st straight game. The Cowgirls were led by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, who finished with 12 points. SES was led by Freshman, Reese Heinrich, who scored a game-high 14 points, which all came in the 2nd half.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 7 26 36 42 (0-2)

𝗦𝗘𝗦 5 9 27 47 (1-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 12, Kit Barbierri 8, MaKenna Stover 6, Timber Taylor 5, Renatta Heintz 4, Layla Pickerign 4, Kailee Crane 2, Klovis Stover 1

𝗦𝗘𝗦: Reese Heinrich 14, Kyiah Samuelson 9, Suttyn Douglas 6, Regan Duran 6, Abigail Pearson 6, Anabell Villalaz 6

ABILENE COWBOYS 71 SES 43

ABILENE: The second game of the night was never in doubt Tuesday as Abilene raced out to a 21-7, 1st quarter lead. The Cowboys went on to lead 40-18 at halftime and led by as many as 35 points in the 3rd quarter. There was a running clock for the final 6 minutes of the game.

Abilene improved to 2-0 with the win and had three players in double-figures. The Cowboys were led by Senior, Ian Crump, who poured in a career-high 20 points. Senior, Jackson Green also finished with a career-high as he totaled 14 points. Senior, Tyler Holloway, also reached double-figures for the second straight game as he finished with 11 points.

SES dropped to 0-2 and were led in scoring for the second straight game by Senior, Owen Bailey. He finished with 17 points and was the only Trojan, who finished with double-figures.

Abilene will travel to Augusta on Friday while SES will host Beloit.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 21 40 59 71 (2-0)

𝗦𝗘𝗦 7 18 31 43 (0-2)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Ian Crump 20, Jackson Green 14, Tyler Holloway 11, Taygen Funston 9, Weston Rock 8, Levi Evans 3, Kolt Becker 3, Thomas Keener 2, Jaxson Cuba 1

𝗦𝗘𝗦: Owen Bailey 17, Gannon Jacobson 9, Isaiah Kejr 7, Tiernan Ptacek 6, Grady Gebhardt 3, Caden Perry 1