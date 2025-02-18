Lady Mustangs Shoot Lights Out; Mustangs Can’t Overcome Tigers

GIRLS’ FINAL:

CENTRAL 55

EISENHOWER 46

Salina Central entered Monday night’s games in a familiar way, having lost a valuable day of practice due to weather.

Central had beaten Eisenhower a month ago to the day, but this season has taught us that league games on the road are a different animal. Last night, it was a date with the Tigers

The Lady Mustangs were immediately presented with full court pressure which retreated in a pressure zone in the half court. A tough coverage to crack until they found the open lanes inside.

As the fastest player on the court, junior guard Lexie Guerrero drove inside with ease, making it easier for Central to get great looks.

Sophomore Grace Ostmeyer also impacted the game with her passing. Ostmeyer was positioned at the free throw line, serving as the main decision maker in the middle of the zone.

On multiple occasions, getting the ball to Ostmeyer at the line, meant that her extra pass to the paint resulted in a layup every time.

Tahlia Morris and Tessa Snyder had huge nights against the Tigers zone. Morris finished with eight points while Snyder poured in a season-high 16.

On top of that, Finley Jones and Charlize Waltman could not miss from downtown, each making three 3-pointers.

55 points marked their second most total points in a league game this season.

BOYS’ FINAL:

EISENHOWER 46

CENTRAL 41

The Central boys did not enjoy shooting in the Tigers gym as much as the Lady Mustangs did.

Offense was especially hard to come by in the first half. The Mustangs only trailed 23-14 despite Eisenhower scoring 17 points in the first quarter.

Junior forward Kaden Snyder accounted for eight of Central’s 14 points and was the only consistent force all night. Snyder finished with 17 and was the only Mustang in double figures.

It was a rough night for all of Central’s guards. The Mustangs starting backcourt only combined to score five points, making a late comeback effort challenging.

Even more challenging for Central was dealing with Eisenhower’s leading scorer, senior forward Pierce Blue. Blue missed the previous matchup back in January, but looked happy to see the Mustangs in town Monday night. Blue dropped 17 points to help the Tigers snap their three game losing streak.

Eisenhower junior forward Romari Howard also had the most impactful four point performance you’ll see. Adding four blocks and a handful of offensive rebounds to spark multiple runs by the Tigers with him on the floor.

In the end, the Lady Mustangs walk away with a season sweep while the Mustangs settle for a split with Eisenhower.