Lady Mustangs Roll to Sub-State Final

No. 1 Salina Central 60, Newton 23

A pair of big first half runs left no doubt in the outcome on Wednesday night at the Brickhouse as the Salina Central girls basketball team remained undefeated with an easy win over the Newton Railers to begin postseason play.

Central scored the first five points before Newton tied it up with five minutes left in the first quarter. The Mustangs went back ahead on an Aubrie Kierscht three-pointer and finished the period on a 10-0 run.

After the Railers got a three-pointer to start the second, the Mustangs shut them out the rest of the half, scoring 16 straight points to lead 31-8 at the half.

The offense picked things up even more in the third quarter and Central ballooned the lead to 40 on one occasion in the fourth, which was played with a running clock.

Kierscht hit five treys and led the way with 19 points, one of three Mustangs in double figures. Hampton Williams scored 14 and Mykayla Cunningham added 10. Tyler Vidricksen provided seven points off the bench.

With Central (21-0) eliminating Newton (2-19), the Mustangs will next face Hays on Saturday at 6:00pm at the Brickhouse for the right to move on to the 5A state tournament. Central met Hays previously this season in Salina on January 28, winning by a score of 68-43.