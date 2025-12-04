Lady Mustangs Ready to Compete with Returning Roster

Salina Central’s varsity roster will feature nine returning players from last season, when the team finished 10–11. The Lady Mustangs will be led by seniors Lexie Guerrero, Macy O’Hara, and Brooke Banninger, along with juniors Katy Wagner, Grace Ostmeyer, Juliet Abbott, Harper Turpin, and Makambri Hastings, and sophomore Hannah Peckham.

“This group is really special and they are an extremely fun group to be around.” said second-year head coach Paige Talbott.

When you ask coach Talbott about what makes her group special, she’ll be quick to mention their drive to compete.

“That’s the one thing that has always stuck out with this group is that they are going to compete no matter what.”

Last season gave the Lady Mustangs a foundation to build upon as they head into a much anticipated second year under head coach Paige Talbott. Starting point guard Lexie Guerrero burst onto the scene, emerging as a reliable option when Central dealt with injuries in its backcourt. Guerrero’s speed and motor give her an edge against most guards her size, something that became evident from her very first start last season. Her impact had been felt off the bench, but more playing time led to more production for Central.

“She’s a lot more comfortable in the role.” Talbott said. “She’s taking a lot more ownership with the team and is really stepping up as a true point guard.”

Playing in transition is another area where the Lady Mustangs can shine. Their collective speed will be on full display during fast breaks, creating plenty of opportunities for easy baskets.

“We should be able to play fast in transition and be aggressive on both sides,” Talbott said. “We’re quick as a team and will look to push the ball on offense.”

Those elements will be on full display when the Lady Mustangs open their season against Hugoton on Thursday in the 2025 Hays City Shootout. Starting the year in a traditional tournament means Central won’t know its opponents beyond Hugoton until the bracket unfolds.

While preparing for games on the fly presents a challenge, playing three straight contests in three days after just over two weeks of practice will demand even more from this group.

“It’s going to show our conditioning and where we’re at with that,” Talbott said. “But it just comes down to competing and having grit and being able to learn and grow on the fly.”

There’s plenty of reason to be excited about the returning Lady Mustangs as they look to showcase what they can accomplish as a familiar, competitive team.