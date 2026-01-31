Lady Irish Win 4th Straight, Cowboys Pick up Much Needed Win

pictured is Abilene Senior, Landyn Rogers, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Chapman Lady Irish 56, Abilene Cowgirls 40

CHAPMAN: The Chapman Lady Irish won their 4th straight game Friday night with a 16-point win over county rival Abilene. Chapman had 4 players finish with double-figures: Avery Baer (11), Callie Cook (10), Josie Baer (10) and Jai Rogers (10). With the victory, Chapman improved to 11-4, 2-4. More importantly they remain in the top 4, in the 4A West Standings. Chapman entered the night ranked #3. The top 4 receive byes through-out Sub-State.

Friday night, Chapman used a 23-3 run that bridged the 2nd and 3rd quarters to take control of the game. Abilene led 16-14 with 2:11 to play in the first half. Chapman countered with a 9-0 run to finish the half and then started the second half on a 14-3 run. The Lady Irish led by as many as 18 points on multiple occasions in the 3rd quarter.

Abilene fell to 4-10, 0-6 with the loss. The Cowgirls have lost 9 of their last 10 games after a 3-1 start to the season. Abilene was led in scoring by Tessa Herrman and Makenna Stover, who both finished with 12 points.

Chapman 7 16 30 40 – (11-4, 2-4)

Cowgirls 2 23 43 56 – (4-10, 0-6)

Abilene: Tessa Herrman 12, Makenna Stover 12, Kit Barbieri 6, Timber Taylor 5, Kailee Crane 5

Chapman: Avery Baer 11, Callie Cook 10, Josie Baer 10, Jai Rogers 10, Adelynn Kirkpatrick 6, Abigail Gaston 6, Ivy Beck 3

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Abilene Senior, Makenna Stover 12 points

Chapman Senior, Abigail Gaston 6 points

Chapman Sophomore, Callie Cook 10 points

Abilene Cowboys 57, Chapman Irish 49

CHAPMAN: The Abilene Cowboys scored the first 9 points of the game and would not trail at any point in their 8-point victory. Abilene snapped a 10-game losing streak with their victory and are now 3-11, 1-5 this season. Chapman fell to 0-15, 0-6 with the loss.

Friday night, Abilene led by as many as 13 points in the 2nd quarter. Chapman was able to pull to within 36-32 with 3:15 to play in the 3rd quarter but the Cowboys closed the quarter on a 12-4 run and led 48-36 as the two teams entered the 4th. The Irish got to within 50-45 with 4:20 left in the game but would not get any closer the rest of the way.

Abilene was led by Sophomore Kolt Becker, who finished with a game-high 17 points. The Cowboys also got double-figures from Landyn Rogers (13) and Levi Evans (12). Chapman was led by Bo Rothchild (12) and Connor Cote Boss (10).

Abilene will play three straight home games and will host Wamego and Clay Center next week. Chapman will travel to Clay Center and Valley Heights.

Cowboys 12 32 48 57 – (3-11, 1-5)

Chapman 5 23 36 49 – (0-15, 0-6)

Abilene: Kolt Becker 17, Landyn Rogers 13, Levi Evans 12, Jake Bartley 3, Bennett Altwegg 2, Nolin Hartman 1

Chapman: Bo Rothchild 12, Connor Cote Boss 10, Dominic Krogman 8, Talon Decker 6, Brecken Francis 6, Braxton Prosser 4, Bensen Smiley 3

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game

Abilene Senior, Landyn Rogers 13 points

Chapman Sophomore, Bo Rothchild 12 points