Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 33 ° | Lo: 25 °

Lady Irish Snap Losing Streak against Abilene while Cowboys Take Care of Business

Trent SanchezJanuary 7, 2020

One long streak was snapped while another stayed in place in Tuesday’s Dickinson County showdown between Abilene and Chapman.  The Lady Irish defeated the Cowgirls 55-36.  It was their first win over Abilene since February 24, 2009.  The Cowgirls had remarkably defeated Chapman 21 straight times over the last 11 years.  In the boy’s game, Abilene defeated Chapman 62-44 which was the Cowboy’s 12th straight victory over the Irish.

The girl’s game was never close.  Chapman raced out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back.  The Lady Irish were fueled by a quick start by Senior McKenna Kirkpatrick, she scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half.  Chapman led 29-11 at halftime and would lead by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Irish also got a big game from Senior Ashlynn Bledsoe who finished with 15 points.  The talented duo brought a great deal of experience into the season as they had both started since they were Freshman.  Abilene slipped to 3-2, 1-1 with the loss while Chapman improved to 4-2, 2-1.

In the boy’s match-up, Travis Beetch helped Abilene pull away in the second half.  Chapman trailed 18-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime. Beetch scored three of the first four baskets of the third quarter as Abilene opened the second half with a 9-2 run.  Beetch capped the run with a three-pointer to give the Cowboys a 41-26 lead with 4:55 to play in the quarter. Chapman wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the game.  Abilene would go on to the 18 point victory which was their large lead of the game.

The Cowboys also got double-figures from Avery Bryson 14 and Kieryan Anderson 10 points in the victory, both players came off the bench.  Chapman was led by Kel Stroud who finished with 14 points.  Abilene improved to 3-2, 2-0 and Chapman dropped to 2-4, 0-3 with the loss.  Abilene will travel to Marysville Friday and Chapman will travel to Clay Center

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Abilene Sweeps in NCKL Opener at Concordia

December 20, 2019 8:19 pm

Cowgirls Take Down Augusta while Cowboys Fall...

December 13, 2019 10:13 pm

Rock Creek Sweeps Cowgirls and Cowboys

December 10, 2019 10:00 pm

Vikings Swept by Cowboys

December 6, 2019 9:40 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Cougars Split With Mavericks ...

On Tuesday evening the South Cougar basketball teams made the trip to Maize to battle the Mavericks ...

January 7, 2020 Comments

Lady Irish Snap Losing Streak again...

Sports News

January 7, 2020

Ell-Saline Swept by Bennington to B...

Sports News

January 7, 2020

Vikings split with Cardinals

Sports News

January 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pompeo Will Not Seek Sena...
January 7, 2020Comments
Gov. Kelly Announces Debt...
January 6, 2020Comments
Police Log 1-6-20
January 6, 2020Comments
DUI in Stolen KU SUV
January 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH