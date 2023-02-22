Salina, KS

Lady Irish and Cowboys Win in Dickinson County Showdown

Trent SanchezFebruary 22, 2023

pictured is Tyler Holloway, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

Chapman 45  Abilene Cowgirls 35

CHAPMAN – The Chapman Lady Irish won their 4th straight game Tuesday night and avenged a December loss to rival Abilene.  Chapman initially fell behind 3-1 but after they grabbed a 5-3 lead, they would never trail again and the final score was their biggest lead of the game.  The Lady Irish improved to 12-8, 6-4 and will host a first-round playoff game Wednesday March 1.  Concordia defeated Clay Center 49-48 in OT and that Lady Panther win enabled Chapman to flip flop with Clay Center in the 4A West Standings.  The Lady Irish will now play the Lady Tigers in the first-round.

Chapman led 14-12 at the end of the 1st quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 32-26 after 3 quarters.  The Lady Irish had 3 players in double-figures Maya Kirkpatrick 13, Keira Jones 10, Elyssa Frieze 10.  It was also Senior Night in Chapman and the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game honors went to Kirkpatrick, Grace Merritt, and Allison Abeldt.

Abilene was led by Junior, Claira Dannefer, who finished with a game-high 16 points. She was the Cowgirl’s Player of the Game.  Abilene is now 2-17, 1-9 and will likely play at McPherson in the opening round of Sub-State.  Sub-State brackets will be completed on Saturday.

Abilene Cowboys  68  Chapman 45

CHAPMAN – The Abilene Cowboys completed the season sweep of Chapman Tuesday night but it was far from easy.  Abilene defeated Chapman by 40 points in the December match-up but Tuesday night it was just a 6 point game with under 2 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter.  The Cowboys outscored the Irish 22-12 in the final quarter to pull away and they led by as many as 25 in the 4th.

Abilene improved to 11-9, 7-3 and finished in 2nd Place in the NCKL.  Marysville is undefeated outright league champions.  The Cowboys led 18-14 at the end of the 1st quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 46-33 after 3 quarters.  Abilene was led by Senior, Triston Cottone, who finished with a game-high 20 points.  The Cowboys also got a career-high 16 points from Sophomore, Tyler Holloway.  They were the Nex-Tech Wireless Players of the Game.  Abilene will likely play either at Rock Creek or at Andale in the first-round of Sub-State next Tuesday 2/28.

Chapman fell to 4-16, 2-8 with the loss and will likely play at Towanda-Circle or at Hugoton in the first round of Sub-State.  The Irish was led by Freshman, Kellen Gruver, who finished with a team-high 14 points.  He was co-player of the game with Senior, Darren Klukas.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

