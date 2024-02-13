Lady Cougars Handle Campus Easily in Consecutive Games

The Lady Cougars took care of business against the Campus Colts in consecutive games 58-27 on Monday. Led by Tamia Cheeks, the Lady Cougars took control of the game on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Cheeks scored 22 points in the contest and 14 of those points came in the 1st quarter. Salina South had multiple steals in the game thanks to quick hands from Elle Barth, Brooklyn Jordan, and Brylee Moss. This led to easy buckets in transition or forced Campus to foul to avoid an easy bucket. Brylee Moss contributed in each quarter ending the night with 13 points. The Lady Cougars moved the ball with ease against the Colts and their passing led to some open looks at the basket.

If there was anything to criticize about the Lady Cougars, they did leave some points at the free throw line. Salina South pitched a shut-out in the opening quarter where they led 20-0 at the end of the 1st. The Lady Cougars led 39-7 at halftime and when the 4th quarter began, a running clock was in effect. For Campus, Addison Wood led the team with 9 points. Freshman Emerleigh Cooper contributed 7 points and Emily Nedeau with 5 points. With the win, Salina South improved 9-7 overall and with the loss, the Campus Colts dropped to 0-16.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Tamia Cheeks

H & R Block of the Game: Paityn Fritz

Scoring:

Campus 0 / 7 / 14 / 6 (27)

Salina South 20 / 19 / 13 / 6 (58)