Lady Cards fall to Berean Academy 52-33 to end season

GIRLS: BEREAN ACADEMY 52, ELL-SALINE 33

It was substate quarterfinal action for the Ell-Saline lady Cardinals as they would travel to Elbing to take on the Berean Academy lady Warriors. Ell-Saline would keep it close in the 1st half but the lady Warriors would pull away in the 2nd half as they would coast to a 52-33 win.

Ell-Saline would hang with the punches in the 1st quarter but would trail going into the 2nd quarter 14-8.

The lady Cardinals would outscore Berean Academy 7-5 in the 2nd quarter and even took a brief lead 15-14. Berean Academy would score the next 5 points and take a 19-15 lead into the locker room.

Berean Academy would catch fire in the 3rd quarter as Ell-Saline would struggle from the field. The lady Warriors would outscore Ell-Saline 22-8 in the 3rd quarter and would take a 41-23 lead into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would battle hard in the 4th quarter but were still outscored 11-10 in the final frame and Berean Academy would win 52-33.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Ally Richards who would finish the night with 9 points.

Berean Academy was led in scoring by senior Tara Tucker who would knock down 18 to lead the Warrior attack. Senior Flora Morgan would add 11 of her own.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with an 11-10 overall record and 4-5 in HOA league play. Ell-Saline says goodbye to 8 seniors total from the basketball team. Berean Academy moves to 16-5 on the season and 8-1 in HOA league play and will play Moundridge on Thursday at 6:00pm in Marion in the substate semifinal.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ally Richards (9 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (11-10)(4-5) – 8 – – 18 – 10 / 33

#10 BEREAN ACADEMY (16-5)(8-1) – 14 – 5 – 22 – 11 / 52

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Ally Richards 9, Avery Richards 6, Brin Hecker/Taelor Hardesty 5, Bayleigh Schnieder 4, Reygan Schrock/Kalei Powell 2

Berean Academy – Tara Tucker 18, Flora Morgan 11, Ellie Beverlin/Adrienne Mullins 6, Avery Wiebe/Abree Ensey/Elayna Thiessen 3, Baylian Smith 2.