Lady Cardinals Top ’19-20 Win Total with Win over Wichita Classical

After finishing the 2019-20 season at just 3-18, the Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals have already topped that win total just six games into the season following a 64-15 win at Classical School of Wichita.

It was a dominant performance for all four quarters for Ell-Saline, starting the game on a 22-3 run. They led at the half by a score of 38-10. With mostly subs in for the final two quarters, Ell-Saline continued to dominate, winning by a final score of 64-15. It was a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Cardinals, getting 12 points from Raleigh Kramer, 10 points from Reece Ditto, eight points from Bayleigh Schneider, and seven points from Lacie Kohlman. Ell-Saline is now 4-2 on the season.

For the boys’ side, they fell to a very talented Saints squad. Wichita Classical entered the game on a five-game winning streak and that streak continued with a win over the Cardinals.

Head coach Marty Wendel described tonight’s game as the worst defensive performance of the year for Ell-Saline, but the Saints had a great shooting night. The Saints led 29-6 after a quarter of play and extended that advantage to 48-16 going into halftime. The Saints continued to play well offensively, leading 64-24 after the third quarter. With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals started to trim the lead, but it was too little, too late. Wichita Classical won 71-33, setting Ell-Saline back to 0-6 on the season. The Cardinals got a high-scoring game from Marshall Johnson, who led the team with 9 points on the night. Carter Underwood was not far behind him with 6 of his own.

Both teams will travel to Marion on Friday. The Lady Cardinals won in overtime against Marion last year, 53-48. The boys had one of their best games of the year last year against Marion, falling by just five points. The game will be broadcast on FM104.9 with Chance Liebau on the call.