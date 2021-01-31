Lady Cardinals Place 4th at Berean Academy Tournament

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals had another cold shooting game in the 54th Annual Berean Academy Tournament for 2021, as they lost to the Wichita Home School Lady Warriors 47-37 on Saturday afternoon to place 4th.

Falling behind by 10-0 early on in the first quarter, the Ell Saline girls never recovered in their loss to the Lady Warriors. Wichita Home School freshman Laura Peffly hit 2 big 3’s early in quarter number one along with more scoring from senior Lelani Hall to jump out to the10-0 lead.

Ell-Saline would respond late in the first with a 3 from senior Reece Ditto and a free throw from junior Raleigh Kramer to close out the first 8 minutes of play down 13-4. The Lady Cardinals did find more scoring in the 2nd quarter as senior Brynna Rowley led the charge with a pair of 3’s and a field goal, plus scoring from Kramer and senior Hannah Backhus to close the Lady Warrior lead to 24-16.

In the second half it was more cold shooting early in the third quarter, as Wichita Home School jumped out to a 14 point lead before the Lady Cardinals would make a strong run and get back within five at 33-28. The Lady Warriors would make another strong run coupled with a great defensive effort to close out the game and place 3rd with their 47-37 victory.

Wichita Home School was led in scoring by senior Hannah Jenkins with 16 points and senior Abby Kelley chipped in 12. The Lady Cardinals were led by Brynna Rowley with 14 as she knocked down 4 three pointers for the game.

Freshman Bayleigh Schneider and junior Raleigh Kramer added 6 each.

With the loss the Lady Cardinals drop to 5-7 on the year and now will return to regular season play on the road at Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday February 2nd, catch all the action beginning with the 5:45 pre-game show and tip-off at 6:00 on 104.9 FM.